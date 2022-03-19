7Weather- We have had wet weather around today and we’re not done just yet. Another round of rain is around between 9PM-1AM. There might be a few rumbles of thunder and there could be a strong storm in central Massachusetts that produces small hail.

The line of rain gets to Worcester County and southern NH between 9-10PM, and between 10PM-Midnight for areas inside of I-495 . A few showers will linger on the Cape until 2AM.

Things clear up overnight and there will be at least some sun Sunday morning. Clouds come right back late morning and they stick around the rest of the day. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Most of the daylight hours are dry. A few, light showers arrive late in the evening and mainly after sunset tomorrow.

Bright skies return to kick off the week. Monday is mainly sunny and mild in the mid 50s. It won’t be windy all day but you’ll feel a gusty breeze at times.

Tuesday also has sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It is dry with a gusty breeze around.

With that dry and breeze weather comes higher pollen count. The allergy forecast is up to “high” Monday-Wednesday.

Wednesday has increasing clouds with highs in the upper 40s. As of now, showers arrive between 6-9PM and they stick around overnight. Expect scattered rain on Thursday with highs near 50º.