Here comes another round of rain on Sunday! That same system lingers into Memorial Day, keeping showers around throughout the first part of the day.

If you’re out and about at anytime tomorrow, you’ll need all of the rain gear. Sunday morning will have light, steady rain with temperatures near 50º. Rain won’t be as steady in the early afternoon, but you will run into showers here and there. The consistent wet weather makes a return around dinner time and sticks around into the evening. Highs are about 15-20º below average in the low 50s. The day starts windy, and then wind gradually dies down late in the day.

Memorial Day won’t have steady rain like Sunday will. Expect scattered, light rain in the morning, and then patchy drizzle in the afternoon. It is similar to the pattern we had today. Highs are milder in the low and mid 60s. From early Sunday morning – Mid-Day Monday the region gets an addition 1.00″-2.00″ of rain. The Cape & the Islands could get a bit more.

The weather improves on Tuesday just as the holiday weekend ends. Tuesday is mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday has a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures near 80º. Another round of showers moves in Thursday, but it won’t be chilly this time around. Highs reach into the mid 70s. As of now, the week ends with scattered showers on Friday.