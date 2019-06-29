Another Round of Scattered Storms Sunday

7Weather- A storm or two possible tonight, and then another round of scattered storms moves in on Sunday.

A majority of the area was under a “slight” risk for severe weather on Saturday, but Sunday’s risk is a degree lower, under “marginal”.

The upper levels of the atmosphere will be cold, and that will give us the chance to see hail, potentially large hail. 1″+ hail makes a storm “severe”, and with that said, a few storms could be strong to severe due to hail. Isolated wind damage is also possible.

Storms start to pop-up in the morning for Southern NH, and mid-day for Boston and Worcester. There looks to be a dry period, and then another round of storms are possible late in the afternoon. The storm threat goes down as the sun goes down, and Sunday night will be dry.

Monday and Tuesday are looking good! Monday starts mostly cloudy, but then skies clear mid-day. Highs reach into the mid and upper 70s. Tuesday could have a quick, morning shower, and then the rest of the day is partly sunny. It is warm in the low and mid 80s.