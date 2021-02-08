Another Round of Snow Tuesday

7Weather- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts, and parts of southern New Hampshire from 4 AM – 10 PM Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the 20s tomorrow, so that means we’ll see the light/fluffy snow. This is the type that accumulates faster.

We’re forecasting 3-4″ for Boston, 4-6″ in Worcester, 6-8″ in Fitchburg, and 5-7″ for the Merrimack Valley. The northern parts of Bristol and Plymouth Counties likely accumulate 2-4″.

You might see flurries for the Tuesday morning commute, but the light snow showers move in after the commute, between 8-10 AM. The heaviest snow falls between 11 AM – 4 PM, impacting the afternoon commute. Expect poor travel from 2-8 PM tomorrow, especially north and west of Boston.

Snow winds down between 6-8 PM, and then we’re done with this system.

Wednesday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 20s. Thursday is dry, mainly cloudy, and cold. Temperatures only reach into the mid 20s.