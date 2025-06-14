It’s Saturday, and in Southern New England that can only mean one thing. Grab the rain gear! You’ll want it this morning, but might not need it this afternoon. Showers favor the morning hours. There will be less of a chance of precipitation this afternoon. Some showers linger longer south of Mass Pike.

Low pressure will ride a front to the south of us bringing the rain. High pressure settles to our north tomorrow bringing drier conditions.

Today it’s cool and cloudy! This morning it’s a rather mild start. Here’s the thing though – temperatures won’t move all that much. We’ll be in the upper 50s/low 60s for highs. The wind will be northeast to easterly so it feel pretty cool on the coast.

Cool is the theme again tonight with lows in the 50s (50-56 range).

Tomorrow temperatures improve a bit. We’ll be in the mid/upper 60s with some sun mixed with clouds. Temperatures on the coast will be cooler with a bit of a breeze that’s onshore.

An onshore wind will be the common theme heading into the start of the week. Highs start out in the 70s and make their way into the 80s by the end of the forecast. Humidity levels won’t be too bad at the beginning of the week. You’ll start to feel a difference Wednesday. Then humidity levels and warmth peaking Thursday. That change in air mass is ahead of front that will bring a thunderstorm chance Thursday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black