Another Seasonable Day, Increasing Clouds This Evening Ahead of A Few Showers Early Monday

It was another chilly, clear and calm start this morning, but temperatures will rebound to seasonable highs (in the mid to upper 60s) later this afternoon.

A few more clouds are expected to develop, too, with even more clouds filling in later tonight. We’re tracking another great day for your outdoor plans, from hiking, to pumpkin or apple picking, to a great cause like the 32nd Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, which is virtual this year, meaning you can go for a walk anytime, around your neighborhood, or a local trail (socially distanced, of course).

Tonight, temperatures will not be nearly as cold as last night as we’ll have mainly cloudy skies. A few showers cannot be ruled out for southeastern MA after midnight tonight as the outer reaches of some light rain bands from an ocean system slides southeast of New England.

A few of those lingering showers into Monday morning’s commute for the South Coast and the Cape and Islands, otherwise, the rest of the region we’re tracking the cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures Monday. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 50s to low 60s, with an onshore breeze that will keep temperatures cooler at the coast.

Drier and seasonable conditions return Tuesday, followed by a warm-up for Wednesday ahead of a cold front that pushes in Wednesday evening. That front will also bring much-needed widespread rain late day Wednesday.

Behind that front, cooler air will be ushered in for the end of the week. By Friday, highs will be in the upper 50s.

As for a tropics update (the Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through the end of November), Tropical Storm Gamma continues to bring heavy rain and gusty wind to the Yucatan Peninsula, while we keep an eye on a cluster of thunderstorms in the Caribbean that could become the next named system within the next 5 days (this would be Delta).