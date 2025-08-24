After Erin passed just to our east, we’ve had some great weather this weekend.

However, a new coastal storm system is set to move in, bringing some heavy rain to parts of the area.

Sunday is still expected to be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 70s and 80s.

Around midnight, showers are expected to move in along the South Shore, Cape, and Islands as the coastal system approaches.

The rain will come down heavy for a few hours before eventually clearing out Monday morning.

Although some spots will miss out on the coastal system, a cold front will swing through Monday afternoon with a few spotty rain chances.