Behind Sunday morning’s clipper, another storm is on the way to kick off the work week. However, this one looks to bring mostly rain for Southern New England.

Showers will start to move in mid-afternoon, with some locations in northern Worcester and Middlesex counties seeing some snow initially.

Although there may be some light accumulation in those areas, conditions quickly change over to rain as the warm air moves northward.

Snow will continue for some spots in Southern New Hampshire and Southern Vermont that could amount in a few inches of fresh show.

Meanwhile about 1/2″ of rainfall is expected, before the storm heads out around midnight Monday night.