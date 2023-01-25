Dry, but a bit icy this morning as overnight temps slide back into the 20s, allowing for yesterday’s snowmelt to refreeze. With patchy black ice on the sidewalks and driveways, watch the first steps heading out the door. Temps slowly warm into the mid to upper 30s by midday with clouds thickening up.



Patchy light snow breaks out early this afternoon, with steadier snow possible after 4pm. With bursts of steadier snow developing during the evening commute, there will likely be some slick travel, especially across the interior, where temps hover near freezing. Across eastern Mass, the snow and ice accumulated on the roads won’t be to the level that we saw a couple of days ago, but we’ll watch for some slick spots still.

Snow flips to rain around 6pm along the south coast, by 8-9pm along the Mass Pike and all the way to southern NH by 11pm. With the snow shutting down after only a few hours of steady snow, 1-3″ out to do it for many, with locally 3-4″ across the central to northern Worcester Hills and along the MA/NH border.

After the snow, comes the soaking rain with 1-2″ overnight. A few localized 2-3″ amounts of rain are possible across Southeast Mass. With all the rain we’ve had and more to come, some may have the sump pumps kicking in and getting quite the workout over the next couple days. A flood watch is up for Boston, south, through Southeast Mass.

A wind advisory is in effect too for coastal Southeast Mass for gusts to 50mph tonight into early tomorrow morning.

We’ll also watch the possibility of coastal flooding from Buzzards Bay to coastal CT during tonight’s high tide.