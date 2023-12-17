After a nice, mild Saturday, another storm system is expected to move in Sunday with similar impacts to last week’s wind and rain event.

Sunday morning the storm will move from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic, with showers extending to the DC area by lunch time.

Into the late afternoon and evening, the first few showers make it to Southern New England, but the worst impacts hold off until the overnight.

Although rain amounts are expected to be less, wind will be a bit more impactful with gusts 60-70mph possible over a larger area. This could cause isolated to scattered power outages, especially along the coast. These high wind gusts are expected Monday morning but could continue into the afternoon.

Rainfall will still be substantial but expected to be slightly less, about 1-3″ for most of the area.

Stay tuned for updates from the 7Weather team as the storm moves in.