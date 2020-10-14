Another Sun-Filled Day Tomorrow With a Gusty Breeze

Today was a beautiful fall day region-wide after the soaking much-needed rainfall we received Tuesday.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the upper 40s for central MA and southern NH, while at the coast and in Boston temperatures slide back into the low 50s.

Tomorrow, similar to the day today, we’ll see mainly sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures with highs into the low 70s. It will be a touch cooler for the South Coast and the Cape and Islands due to a gusty breeze out of the south. The gusts could top out at 30MPH tomorrow afternoon.

Friday starts off with a spot sprinkle, but overall, the bulk of the day remains dry until Friday evening as a cold front approaches from the west as a low pressure system slides up the eastern seaboard. Expect widespread rain Friday night into Saturday morning, with embedded downpours, bringing up to an inch of rainfall through Saturday midday.

Saturday starts off wet, but the showers depart by midday, allowing for a drier, but windy afternoon under mainly cloudy skies with highs only in the upper 50s. Sunday is the better half of the weekend days for your outdoor plans with seasonable highs in the low 60s under mainly sunny skies.

The next work week sees highs steady in the mid to upper 60s, with a chance for a shower Tuesday, but overall the first half of the week remains dry.