Hopefully you enjoyed our two days of dry weather (yesterday and today) because we go right back into our unsettled pattern this week. If you’re looking for a sliver of good news with the unsettled pattern, it will be a warmer unsettled pattern than what we had last week. Last week was cold, with temperatures in the 60s and several rain chances. This week will be in the 70s with several rain chances. The most likely wet days this week look to be Wednesday and Friday.

The interesting thing about our unsettled pattern is the rain hasn’t really been that heavy… at least widespread. If you got underneath a downpour or thunderstorm last week, you probably think I’m crazy for saying that. But those heavy pockets of rain have been spotty so not everyone has benefitted from that rain every single time. When you look at the *days* that recorded rain, it’s rained on 8 of our 11 days so far this month (not counting today, because it’s not over and we may actually record rain in Boston before midnight — more on that later).

But of those eight days that recorded rain, it’s been a hundredth of an inch or two here and maybe a tenth of an inch there. Boston and Worcester are both in a rain deficit this month despite those all of those rainy days. Now it’s not drought concern or anything like that, but more just surprising that despite the cloudy and damp pattern, that our rainfall tally is actually below average.

Like our last unsettled stretch, it’s not going to rain all day every day. We’ll have dry periods within days and periods where it rains and storms. Our next round of rain comes in tonight and for the most part will be out by tomorrow. The exception will be commuters who drive at 6 or 7 am and live north of Boston. You might wake up to rain as the overnight rain exits to the north.

The afternoon looks drier, but not dry. We’ll have a lot of clouds and a few spot showers and sprinkles through the day. The stuff that falls Tuesday midday and afternoon will hardly be umbrella worthy.

Then we do it again Wednesday. Wednesday will start off dry with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving back in during the afternoon and evening.