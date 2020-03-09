Another Warm Day, A Few Evening Showers

7Weather- Tuesday will be another warm day with temperatures well above average. Most of the day is dry, and then a few showers move in late in the day.

The day starts mild in the upper 40s to low 50s and there will be a mix of clouds and sun. This little bit of sun will allow temperatures to jump into the 60s and 70s.

Boston likely gets to 69º, two degrees shy of the record set back in 1878. Worcester likely ties the current record of 65º.

Clouds move in throughout the afternoon as showers approach the region. The evening commute is dry, and then spotty showers move in around sunset.

There’s a better chance for showers overnight, and even then it won’t amount to much. Most towns get 0.1-0.3″ of rain.

Wednesday is not as warm, but still mild, and about 10 degrees above average. Highs inland reach into the mid and upper 50s. An onshore breeze keeps the coast in the low 50s.

Thursday is dry and partly sunny. Inland towns make it into the low 50s, and a southeast wind keeps the coast in the upper 40s.