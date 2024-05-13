The rest of your Monday is going to be beautiful and warm. Overnight, we can’t rule out an isolated shower, but most will be asleep during that time. Lows won’t be quite as chilly as the past few nights, in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday we go from the 50s early in the morning to the mid to upper 70s by the late afternoon. It’ll only be slightly cooler at the coast, but still very warm there too.

Skies will be bright, and winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25-30 mph. With temperatures that warm, though, the wind won’t be much of an issue.

Late Tuesday night rain chances return, and they last throughout the day on Wednesday. The rain and increased cloud cover will cool us right back down on Wednesday, back toward average for this time of year in the mid 60s. I’d make sure you have a rain coat if you plan on traveling to and from the Celtics game.