Today was about a picture perfect summer day out there. We had sunshine, warm temperatures, low humidity and a nice breeze. If you liked today, I think you’ll like tomorrow as it will be very similar, just a few degrees warmer. Highs will climb from the lower 80s today to the mid and upper 80s tomorrow. We’ll keep the humidity low and the nice breeze to keep that warm air moving around, instead of a stagnant warm air mass.

Friday is cooler but still nice. It’s a mostly sunny start and a partly cloudy finish. Highs inland will climb to the upper 70s (which is still a bit above normal), but a light wind will promote a sea breeze and cool the coast line tomorrow afternoon.

Both Thursday and Friday are dry days with rain chances returning for the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday feature rain chances, with Saturday being the wetter of the two days. Neither day will be a total washout, and even Saturday with a few more showers around, there will be lots of dry time to be had. Sunday much the same, with the rain chances being even less. While you’ll have to dodge a few hit-and-miss showers, the bigger impact might just be the temperatures. From the 70s and 80s to close out the work week, highs over the weekend will be stuck in the lower 60s with an onshore wind. Brutal.