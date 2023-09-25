Go figure… another wet day in southern New England. It’s been the theme of the month, the summer, and the year. We’re in quite a water surplus for the month of September, going back to June 1st, and going back to January 1st. Thankfully the rain will wind down today, but it’s not until later so it’s cloudy and wet all day long today. Showers will end north to south late this afternoon and evening.

Not only is it cloudy and wet today, but we’ll keep the onshore wind that could get pretty gusty on the coast. So it’s just another raw day today. Thankfully improvements start as soon as tomorrow.

High pressure will start to push in from our north. As that happens we’ll see baby steps of improvements through the next couple of days. The first improvement is the rain. The rain will push south overnight and finally dry us out for the rest of the week. Even though the rain pushes south tomorrow, a lot of the clouds will hold tight, especially in the morning. And it’s not just the clouds that linger, the wind will too. The wind will essentially get squeezed between the high and low pressure systems and keep the gusty wind around for your Tuesday too.

By Wednesday high pressure continues to move in (slowly) so we’ll see more sun and the wind will back down as well for mid week. It won’t shut off, but there will be decent improvement from today and tomorrow’s wind.

Last but not least, the temperatures. They will also improve this week but it will take time. In fact we’ll stay rather cool Tuesday and even Wednesday as the rain and clouds exit. It’s not until the end of the week and weekend that we’ll warm things up closer to 70°.