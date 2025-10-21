While we got a nice break in the rain today, more droplets will be falling during the peak of rush hour Wednesday morning.

First, overnight will start dry with increasing clouds and mild lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain showers will push in early in the morning. For central Massachusetts, they’ll begin from 2 to 5 a.m. ending between 7-9 a.m. For eastern Massachusetts, the worst of the rain will track in between 4 and 8 a.m., ending by 10-11 a.m.

The rain will mostly be light to moderate with pockets of some heavier showers. This will slow down the morning commute, especially if you’re an earlier in the morning commuter.

The worst of the rain will be done by late morning with just a chance for an isolated shower in the early afternoon before completely drying out in the late afternoon.

The rain won’t amount to much, with most locations picking up less than a half-inch.

This adds another day to our tally this month that’s slowly catching us up on much-needed rain.

Otherwise, highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 60s. Next up: our next stretch of dry weather.

Thursday is looking partly sunny with highs near 60. Friday: sun and clouds with highs near 58. Both days this weekend will be noticeably cooler. The weekend mornings will get down to the 30s with highs in the mid 50s under dry skies. Monday will feature plenty of sun with a cold start and highs in the low 50s. Tuesday will be downright brisk with a wind that’ll make the 30s in the morning and low 50s in the afternoon feel chilly.

Also just a reminder: Halloween is only 10 days away!!