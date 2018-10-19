Another Windy Night

Temperatures did a complete 180 today, after starting out in the 20s for a lot of us this morning and warming to the low 60s this afternoon. For a lot of us, seeing temperatures at or below 28° means we saw a “killing freeze” and no more frost and freeze warnings will be issued for those locations as any outdoor plants will have likely died. The exception may be coastal locations, the Cape, and the Islands.

Overnight tonight we’ll stay mild, the big story will be the wind. A wind advisory is in effect for the Cape and the Islands for wind gusts approaching 45 mph tonight. It will still be breezy for the rest of us tonight with wind gusts to 30 mph, just below advisory level. Saturday morning will start off with clouds, a few showers, and the wind, but big improvements will occur by the afternoon with mild temperatures, relaxing winds, and developing sunshine.

The cold front that sparks those clouds, showers, and wind will roll through Saturday evening and set up another cold stretch for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s once again.