How about a little bit of a chill this morning? If you woke up early enough and headed out the door this morning, it was apparent that a flash of Fall was in the air as temps bottomed out in the upper 40s and low 50s for many outside the city.



That low humidity and crisp air in place stays through the day as afternoon highs recover into the upper 70s inland and low to mid 70s at the coast. Sunny skies this morning mix in with some scattered afternoon cumulous clouds that bubble up. We stay dry.

Tomorrow, we’ll dial up the temps a notch or two, in additional to a bit of humidity by late-day. Overall, it’s still a comfortable summer’s day with the numbers running close to early August averages.

As humidity increases tomorrow night into Friday, it’ll start to feel quite muggy again. The increased moisture, combined with a front sliding in, with allow for quite a few showers and storms to fire up. It looks unsettled Friday, especially in the afternoon, into the overnight hours with localized downpours.

The system does seem progressive enough to knock most of the moisture offshore by Saturday morning. While a few lingering early showers/clouds are possible across Eastern Mass, we do look to dry it out, also setting up a fantastic Sunday.