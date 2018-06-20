Another Winner

Blue skies and low humidity allowed for a perfect afternoon yesterday as highs toppled 80 degrees under an unobstructed sun. Today, with that low humidity and clear sky entrenched across southern New England, we start cool, but end warm with highs once again heading toward 80+ for many. Before we get there, check out the morning lows though!… Upper 40s early this morning for many.

While yesterday had complete blue skies in the afternoon, this afternoon will feature more clouds in the mix as some mid to high level clouds stream in, filtering out that sun.

It’ll be great ice cream weather for a great cause this afternoon at Shaw Farm in Dracut. The Celebrity Scoop Fest runs from 4-7pm. If you’re in the area, stop on by, I’ll see you there! Proceeds go to the Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation. https://www.jmbigheart.org/

Some rain is possible tonight in southeast Mass, mainly south of Route 44. Along the south coast, it’ll even be a close call with some heavier showers, so it’s possible late tonight and early tomorrow morning, you folks around Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands, get a beneficial soaking on the lawns.

Tomorrow afternoon is dry with partly sunny skies. Ironically, it’s cooler for summer’s official arrival with highs only in the upper 60s at the coast, mid to upper 70s inland.

Summah starts at 6:07am tomorrow. Yippeeee!

Have a good day.

@clamberton7 – twitter