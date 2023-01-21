After some fresh snow across most of New England this morning, another winter storm is on the way, with more snow, sleet, and rain for the area.

Sunday evening rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into Southern New England and quickly overspread the area. Rain is expected generally south of Boston and up to rt. 128 north and west. Some spots may see snow and rain mix between rt. 128 and rt. 495, while locations into Worcester County, Western Mass, and Southern New Hampshire stick to all snow. This setup is expected to continue through early Monday morning, with highest snow amounts around 6″ from northern Worcester County into Southern New Hampshire.

As the storm begins to pull out of the area late Monday morning, some snow will wrap around the system into the rest of Southern New England. Although most of the area will be above freezing, snow will stick in spots where temperatures are closest to freezing. Treated road should fair okay, similar to the previous system, while some slick spots may develop on untreated surfaces.

Stay tuned to the latest on this storm as a slight shift in the storm’s track could increase snow amounts slightly for your neighborhood. The 7Weather team will have more updates over the next 48 hours.