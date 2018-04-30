April Ends Cool, May Begins Hot!

It’s a cool & damp end to the month of April, but we’re in for some MAJOR changes! So while you’ll need a jacket and rain gear today, take comfort in the fact that the rest of this week brings warm temperatures without any day being a washout!

Early this morning, we saw some sunshine across eastern Mass., but as of 9AM, we’re cloudy with with showers track east of 128. We keep the rain in the forecast throughout the day, with widespread sctd. showers this afternoon and a few t’storms. We do have the chance for small hail, graupel, and pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times.

Showers & storms wrap up by 9-10PM with the slight chance for a few sprinkles through about midnight. Late tonight we start to chip away at our cloud cover as high pressure builds into New England. May is starting out with some summer-like heat! We’re back into the upper-60s and low-70s tomorrow, with temperatures soaring into the 80s Wednesday through Friday.

~Wren