April Ends On A Chilly & Wet Note!

Happy Sunday folks!

I drove into work early this morning and saw a spectacular sunrise, which was just about the only thing spectacular about today because clouds increased rapidly thereafter and brought rain showers with them. The culprit, an upper level system centered over upstate New York which will spin itself eastward and over southern New England today into Monday bringing with it cooler temps and scattered rain showers. The rest of this afternoon we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers around and temps in the mid to upper 50’s, a bit cooler well N & W.

By this evening, clouds will stay put with a few isolated showers with cooler temps settling in. Overnight we’ll remain cloudy with the slight risk for a shower, temps will become chilly with lows dipping into the 30’s N & W with lows in the lower 40’s across the Boston Metro area.

A chilly start to the new work week as low pressure spins over southern New England, not out of the question to see some snow mixed in across the higher terrain in western Mass. early! You’ll want to keep the umbrella close by as much of the day will feature scattered showers as the upper level system slowly slides off shore. Because this system has very cold air associated with it in the upper levels of the atmosphere, a rumble of thunder is not out of the question as well as some “graupel” which is a type of frozen precipitation (not snow, not sleet, & not hail). Temps Monday will mirror what much of the month of April has been like, BELOW average…highs struggle to break 50 degrees around the Boston area and remain stuck in the mid 40’s to the N & W.

The great news is that once the upper level system passes by, we’ll see a major pattern shift with Summer “like” warmth arriving by the middle of the week! Ahhh, Spring time in New England…gotta love it!

Have a great rest of your weekend!

~David

