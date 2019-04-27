April Showers Continue

7Weather- We have had 19 days with measurable rainfall in April. That ranks #1 for number of days with rain for the month, and we’ll likely add another 2 days to finish off the month.

RAIN SO FAR:

It has been a rainy April, but not the rainiest on record. Boston has recorded 6.37″ of rain this month, putting us almost 3″ above average.

The rainiest year on record sine 1872 is 2004 with 9.57″ of rain. So far, we are ranked 14th.

SUNDAY:

If you’re out and about early on Sunday, you might catch some sun. Temps will be in the mid 40s at 9 AM.

We jump into the mid 50s in the afternoon and showers move being to move in.

If you live in southern New Hampshire, you just might get lucky and only see a few sprinkles throughout the day.

The rest of the area will see scattered, light showers in the afternoon, with a better chance after 2 PM.

The rain ends between 8-10 PM Sunday evening. Skies gradually clear and temps drop into the mid 30s overnight.

MONDAY:

Monday starts chilly with morning temps in the mid and upper 30s.

It will be a nice, dry day with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Skies are mostly sunny through most of the afternoon.

TUESDAY:

Another low pressure system moves in on Tuesday, giving us the chance for a few showers.

As of now, it looks like we see a few showers in the morning, and then a few sprinkles in the afternoon.

It is not looking like a washout. Highs are below average in the upper 40s and low 50s.

7-DAY:

Wednesday looks mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the ENE, keeping coastal areas in the upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday both look to have on and off rain throughout most of the day. It remains cool in the low and mid 50s.