April Snow Showers Bring…

It wasn’t a lot of snow today, but it was likely enough to give most of us a “case of the Mondays.” Check out this beautiful “holiday card worthy” photo:

This was Wrentham at 11:30 this morning…completely gone now…and I’m ok with that! pic.twitter.com/rswAGwCyDQ — Erin Sheehy Hunt (@HuntSheehy) April 2, 2018

Absolutely GORGEOUS… for December, or January… or even February. Heck – It’d make more sense in March. But it is APRIL. Here’s a sampling of some of the snow reports from today:

And with that added 0.7″ for Boston and 2.6″ for Worcester, here’s our snow tally for the season so far. ***It’s worth noting, I got the question on Twitter today, “if snow happens in the spring, it doesn’t count toward the seasonal total, right?” Not so much. This “spring snow” still counts for the season, as the seasonal total is tallied from July 1st through June 30th the following year. Spring snow still counts.

So, we’re done with that – and most of it disappeared as quickly as it showed up. Can we please move on to spring now?! Yes! Well, kinda. We’ll be tracking some good ol’ fashioned “April showers” through the next couple of days. Tomorrow is a mainly dry, but mostly cloudy and cool day. Highs top out in the low to mid 40s again, so still below average. Showers should hold off until the afternoon, but the Tuesday evening commute will be wet. Warmer air arrives for Wednesday – into the 60s… WHAT?! That’s more like it! But it will be windy and cloudy – and even a little wet, though Wednesday’s showers (and even a rumble of thunder or two) will mainly hold off until the afternoon/evening.

Wednesday’s warm-up is short-lived. The good news? We’ll be dry and sunny for Thursday’s Home Opener! The not-so-good news: It will also be blustery and chilly again, with highs only in the mid 40s.

Friday will likely feature a wintry mix to start, changing over to rain for the afternoon. It looks like a bit of a mess to end the work week. And I HATE TO SAY IT – but I will just put it out there… There’s a chance of a coastal storm impacting our weekend. Currently, most models have the storm to our south – which would be a complete miss… but as we’ve seen all winter long, the closer to the event, the closer the event gets to home. We’ll keep it out of the 7on7 for tonight, but we’ll mention the potential and say, as always, “we’re watching it.” Happy spring! – Breezy