April Snowstorm Tonight – Saturday Morning

7Weather- A fast-moving storm will drop a couple to several inches of snow across southern New England.

Snow Amounts:

Boston/Immediate Coastline: Slushy coating -1″

Areas near/along 128: 1-2″

Areas near/along I-495: 2-4″

Worcester: 4-6″

Fitchburg: 5-7″

Higher Elevations Northern Worcester County: 6-8″

Merrimack Valley: 1-2″

Plymouth: 1-2″

Taunton: 2-4″

Watches/Warnings:

A Winter Strom Warning is in effect from 9PM – until Noon Saturday for Worcester County. Higher elevations could get 6-8″ of snow. The greatest concern with this system is the possibility of scattered power outages for areas under the warning. 3-4″ of wet snow is enough to weigh down tree branches and power lines.

Timeline:

The precipitation likely starts as light rain, but quickly transitions into snow. It moves in between 11 PM Friday – 1 AM Saturday, from west to east. Worcester County sees the first rain drops/flakes around 11 PM, and Boston sees the drops/flakes around midnight -1 AM.

There could be a few hours where we see snowfall rater at 1″ or higher per hours. The moderate to heavy snow, or when we see the most accumulation, will be between 1- 7 AM Saturday.

After 7 AM , the precipitation starts to wind down, with a few rain/snow showers lingering until lunch time.

There will be some melting in the afternoon, and there could be a sprinkle here and there. It is chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40.

Sunday:

From snow to 60s. YUP! Sunday will be breezy and warm. Highs reach into the 60s.