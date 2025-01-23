When 10 degrees feels pretty good, you know that we’d have some bitter air in place. Most locations start this morning close to that 10 degree mark, which is running 15-30 degrees higher than temps yesterday morning across northern Mass and southern NH. That’s a sure sign the arctic air is easing and will continue to do so. Highs today will max out around 30 degrees as mostly cloudy morning skies yield to more afternoon sun.

The temp pattern is similar tomorrow and again on Saturday. Chilly starts in the single digits/teens rebound to near 30 in the afternoons. The winds remain is check, so it’s a pretty good stretch for the kids to get outside in the afternoon to hit the sledding hills or those after school ski lessons.

Sunday – Tuesday, temps run in the mid 30s to near 40, but the breeze picks up more too, gusting 20-30mph. The chances for snow are limited, but a few snow showers are possible by late Tuesday/Tuesday night.