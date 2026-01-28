The cold is the dominant feature of the forecast during the week, with temperatures remaining not just below average, but below freezing all the way to Monday.

Starting with tonight, temperatures fall until they reach lows ranging from 0-10 degrees, while the wind chill will largely between -10 and -2 by Thursday morning. From there, we wind up bright and cold on Thursday afternoon with highs only in the upper teens and low 20s.

The cold gets more pronounced toward the end of the week. Friday morning we wake up to lows between -3 and 3 degrees, made worse as winds will gust into the 20s, putting feels like temperatures between -10 and -20 during that time. Friday afternoon highs will be in the teens, but still feeling significantly colder considering the breeze.

Temperatures actually tick down a few degrees Saturday morning — we’ll wake up between -5 and 0. Thankfully, the wind won’t be as gusty, though even with the slight westerly breeze, feels like temperatures will be well below zero yet again.

Okay. So we’ve established it’s cold. But what else is going on in this forecast? Well, chances are you’ve heard by now that we’re tracking another storm for this coming weekend… and this one is tricky. There are a lot of things still left to be decided, but let’s start with the key differences/similarities between the coming storm and last weekend’s storm.

For starters, let’s summarize last weekend’s storm as a long-duration event with significant winter weather impacts, but lacking in significant wind impacts/coastal impacts.

While it won’t exactly be here-and-gone within an hour, our incoming storm looks like it’ll be a much shorter affair, impacting New England between Sunday morning and Sunday night. This storm also looks like it could bring more significant winds and choppy waves to New England, particularly to the Cape and Islands.

In terms of winter weather, this also has the potential to be a significant-snow producer, but “potential” is the operative word there. All of the impacts of this storm, but especially its winter weather impacts, are incredibly track-dependent, and the track of this storm hasn’t solidified just yet. There’s still too much inconsistency to throw out a forecast and call it a day, as nice as that would be!

The general idea is that the core of this storm needs to land in a specific location (as you can see on the map above) in order to deliver us a classic snowstorm. However, the latest modeling has increasing disagreement on that detail. We’ll continue to narrow things down throughout the week, but in the meantime stay tuned and stay weather aware!