Arctic Cold Joins Us For Thanksgiving

For your holiday travel, this afternoon, we’ll be dodging in and out of snow squalls in central MA between 3PM & 5PM, with these snow squalls changing over to a mix before changing to rain by the time it reaches SE MA and the Cape and Islands between 5PM & 8PM.

Overnight tonight, skies clear and we’ll see temperatures plummet. Lows slip into the single digits to mid teens into early Thanksgiving morning. Wind chills will be dangerously cold through the afternoon with feels like temperatures in the single digits to subzero.

The cold sticks around through dinner time and into early Friday, so be sure to wear the extra layers if you’re heading out to get those deals early on Friday morning.

Milder air moves in for the weekend. Close to seasonable conditions by Saturday with Sunday featuring highs around 50° but, with rain in the forecast.

That wet pattern sticks around to kick off the following work week and also brings at least a more seasonable temperature range through midweek.

In the meantime, on behalf of the 7Weather Team, we hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving spent with family and friends.