Hazy skies were present again over southern New England on Wednesday, but the smoke from the Canadian wildfires and the high clouds will slowly start to clear out overnight and into Thursday.

In fact, the air quality has already improved over our region, with good to moderate air in place over southeastern New England. A northeast wind has pushed back the poorer air quality to our southwest.

Thursday will be a nice one! With the haze pushed out, we will have brighter skies, with increasing sunshine during the day and afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.

With a strong area of high pressure in place in the northeast, the heat will slowly start to build. High temperatures will continuously climb through the beginning of next week, eventually reaching the low 90s.

Taking a closer look at the weekend forecast, Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend, with it being a little bit cooler than Sunday, though both look like nice days!

