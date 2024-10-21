How bout that weekend?! What a finish yesterday as temps warmed up into the mid to upper 70s with full on sunshine. Today, we’ll step it up one more notch and head toward 80 and approach records for the time of year. Today’s records were set in 1920 for Boston and Worcester at 82 and 80 respectively… we’ll be close.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler near the coast, close to 70 there, but still mid 70s to 80 inland. Wednesday, once again it’s very warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

A cold front sweeps through late overnight Wednesday/early Thursday morning with a few spotty showers. Behind the front, it’ll be much more seasonable Thursday with highs in the lower 60s and a gusty wind.

Another front crosses Saturday with a few spotty showers. On the other side of that front, we’ll have a cold, gusty wind on Sunday.