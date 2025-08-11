Summer lovers, August has been a bit of a rough month for you. I can’t even say the August heat returns, because it never actually appeared. Each day this month has been below average, with yesterday being the first we saw temperatures that were even at the normal mark. That will change this week as the summer heat comes soaring back!

Temperatures today will climb into the 90s with a ton of sunshine. It’ll be hot, but thankfully not overly humid. More of the same is on the way for tomorrow.

The humidity will remain in check today and tomorrow before it creeps back up for Wednesday and Thursday. While the lack of humidity will help today, what will be the issue today is the lack of wind. There’s just not much of it, so it becomes a pretty stagnant hot day. As the humidity creeps up Wednesday and Thursday, so will the storm chances. The storm chances Wednesday and Thursday will slowly start to break apart the heat.

We’ll spend most of the week in the 90s, likely making another heat wave for most towns. The relief will arrive on Friday as we settle back to the 80s.