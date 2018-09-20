Autumn Arrives This Weekend Along With a Fall Feel

We’re just two days away from the Autumnal Equinox, with fall officially beginning Saturday evening at 9:54pm, the first full day of fall will feature highs into the upper 60s.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s chat about the next 24 hours. Overnight we’ll see temperatures slip into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday features a mix of sun and clouds and highs returning into the low to mid 70s. It will be breezy at times with gusts up to 30 mph possible ahead of a cold front that is approaching late Friday night.

Your Friday dinner plans will still remain dry under partly cloudy skies.

Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, the cold front will traverse southern New England, allowing for a few showers and embedded thunderstorms. A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday morning, but those should clear out by 8AM Saturday morning, allowing for a drier and seasonable Saturday afternoon with highs near 70 under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday features plentiful sunshine as a dome of high pressure keeps us quiet. The high pressure also gives us cool nights and warm days, for the first full day of fall and for Monday before showers return late Tuesday and stick around through the middle of the next work week.