Average First Snow for Boston/Worcester

We are expecting our first snowflakes of the season this week, so let’s talk snow!

The average first measurable snow in Boston (Logan AP) is November 29th and the first 1″+ is December 8th.

Worcester normally sees the first measurable snow before Thanksgiving and this year it looks like the snow will fall right on schedule. We are forecasting 1″-3″ of snow in the Worcester area, Thursday, November 15, in the evening and through the overnight. The precipitation will switch from snow to a wintry mix around 1 AM Friday. By daybreak Friday morning all areas in our area will be seeing a cold rain.

In Boston, we have seen our first snow after the average first date for the last 3 years. Last year we had our first snow on December 9th.

Worcester has seen its first snow after the average date for the last two years. In 2014 and 2015, the first snow fell right around the average date.

Boston had 110.6″ of snow the winter of 2014-2015, that’s 66.7″ above average! Snow totals were below average the winter of 2015-2016, and we have been above average the last two winters.

-Jaisol Martinez