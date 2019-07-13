Average Monthly Temperate Above Average for July

7Weather- It has been a hot start to July, and we’ll continue to add on above average highs as we finish off the weekend and go into the next week.

Our average monthly temperature is 5 degrees above average. This average includes the daily low and high temperature for each day of the month so far. Boston has seen 2.20″ of rain. That was recorded in 3 days, the 6th, 11th and 12th.

We add on another hot day on Sunday. The next two days are great beach days. Sunday will be slightly warmer, but it will also be breezy at times. Winds calm down a bit on Monday, and there will be plenty of sunshine.

Heading to the Red Sox game on Sunday? We’re looking at a great evening at Fenway! It will be warm to start the game with temps in the mid 80s at first pitch. Once the sun goes down, we gradually drop into the 70s. It will be dry and mild to end the game. Go Sox!

The next three days are dry and warm with “lower” humidity. It will still feel a bit sticky, but not tropical or oppressive.