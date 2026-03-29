Temperatures have been all over the place this past week… but today? Today, they’ll end up being just plain average, and sometimes average is just fine.

We are starting the day with a chill– many people waking up to temps in the 20s.

But thanks to a strong breeze out of the southwest driving warmer air into the region, our highs will get a boost back into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. A few spots could even hit 50! For what it’s worth, our average high in Boston for this time of year is 49 degrees. Not too shabby.

Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today and our southwesterly breeze will get hefty at times. Expect gusts in the 20s and some near 30 mph this afternoon.

That breeze, however, is key to our major warm-up this week! Our largely southwest wind will steadily filter warm air into New England, and as a result the warm-up keeps on rolling into the middle of the week!

Monday’s highs will be in the mid 60s, as will Tuesday’s. Wednesday looks like the warmest day of all, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s!

However, it’s not all roses as the temperatures climb. It will be a slightly unsettled stretch, with a few chances for showers. Approaching low pressure will help drive more clouds on Monday, and overnight/Tuesday morning, that system could throw a shower or two our way.

The rest of Tuesday looks dry, as does Wednesday morning. But our next disturbance, a cold front on Wednesday evening, will be more impactful. We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day on Wednesday, as well as showers in the evening as the front comes through. The big impact of this front, however, isn’t the rain. It’s the cold air that comes afterward.

Temperatures post-front will plummet– we’ll be back in the 40s by Thursday afternoon. Another system will drive some scattered showers between Thursday and Friday (we could even see some rain during the Sox home opener on Friday afternoon). We’ll be keeping a close eye on this throughout the week!