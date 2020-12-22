Baby, It’s Pouring Rain with Potentially Damaging Wind Outside

We have a nice winter day on tap for today. If you a winter weather enthusiast, make the most of the next couple of days because by the weekend our snowpack will be gone. A few clouds drift through today but highs will climb to near 40 degrees for many. We’ll melt a little bit of snow today and temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s so watch for icy patches on both the roads and sidewalks Wednesday morning.

Now… that Christmas forecast. Christmas Eve looks good. It’s cloudy, but it’s warm and dry. Temperatures Thursday will climb to near 50 degrees. That will melt a lot of snow on it’s own but the news only gets worse from there. Heavy rain moves in around midnight going into Christmas morning. And it’s not just a few showers. We’ll have downpours when you wake up on Christmas morning accompanied with strong, potentially damaging winds.

So here are the cliff notes of the storm:

Heavy rain. About 1-2″ of rain will fall Friday morning.

Combine that with waterlogged snow — all of that water will need to go somewhere. With storm drains clogged with snow and ice, we’ll likely see street flooding. Also, if your basement is prone to flooding you best check to make sure your sump pump is working.

As mentioned above, strong winds will come along Friday morning. Most of us could see wind gusts up to 50 mph with up to 60 mph on the coast.

Finally, temperatures will do the backwards thing on Christmas. Starting Christmas morning in the upper 50s and falling to near 40 by sunset. But temperatures don’t falling there. As they head to the 20s we could deal with an icy situation on Saturday morning.

While most would call this an nice Christmas, it certainly will be warm. Now, when most of us head out around midday temperatures will be heading down. But with warm air in the morning and even during the overnight hours we do have a decent shot at the official Boston high hitting 60°. If it happens, most of us won’t experience it because even if you’re out early enough it’ll be raining cats and dogs. If early Christmas morning Logan does hit 60° at some point, it will be only the 5th time in recorded history that Boston has hit 60° on Christmas Day.