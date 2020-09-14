Back and Forth Pattern Ahead

A mild and muggy start to the day will transition into a bright and breezy afternoon with crashing humidity and warm temps. While highs reach the mid to upper 70s, it’ll feel a bit cooler, thanks to a gusty wind that develops.

As low humidity comes crashing in, we start tomorrow off feeling like mid Fall with low near 40 in the chilliest suburbs and near 50 in Boston. Highs reach the mid 60s in the afternoon.

We’ll warm right back up Wednesday and Thursday then fade back into the 60s Friday. It’ll turn chillier over the weekend, but we’ll dry out for Saturday and Sunday after a few showers track through here Friday.