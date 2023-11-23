Happy Thanksgiving! And what a beautiful Thanksgiving it was! Temperatures made it to the 50s for a lot of us today with abundant sunshine and just an on and off breeze. There’s not much more you could ask for during a holiday in late November.

In fact go back just five years ago to Thanksgiving 2018 and you’ll be reminded what else Thanksgiving can be like in these parts. Boston had a high temperature of 24°. But what made it worse was nobody actually felt that high temperature because it was at midnight. Temperatures fell for much of the day so being outside we had temperatures in the teens.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler and a bit breezier but all things considered, it’s still a nice day with at least a partly cloudy sky — likely even mostly sunny in the morning. The breeze will come and go. Temperatures will make it to the upper 40s tomorrow and when the breeze kicks in will feel like it’s near 40°.

The true Canadian air arrives for Saturday. A large area of high pressure from Canada will slide into New England. The good news is it will shut off the wind and give us straight sunshine. But it will be cold. Highs will be stuck in the 30s for Saturday with some improvement for Sunday.