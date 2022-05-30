What a day we had today. Temperatures soared into the 80s with a ton of sunshine!

But all good things must come to an end. When it comes to weather in New England that seems to be the case way too often. While more days like today would be nice, things will go downhill fast tomorrow.

We’ll start off with uniform temperatures tomorrow and a mild start to the day. But… temperatures for most of us will be falling all day long. That’s not an exaggeration. Look at the screen shots of temperatures through the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow looks dry, but rain showers return for Wednesday.