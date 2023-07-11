The soaking rains that prompted a few flood warnings across our area yesterday are now behind us, yielding to sunshine and warmer air again. While flooding around here was relatively minor, flooding across western New England, especially across Vermont, has been serious. In fact, many rivers and streams across Vermont are experiencing major flooding, including around Montpelier. Those rivers will crest of the next day of so. Across western Mass, the CT River will crest in moderate flood stage.

As we dry out today, we will warm up too as high run in the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow, we’ll step it up another notch with highs in the lower 90s. Boston’s first 90 degree reading? It’s possible tomorrow if no sea breeze kicks in. It’ll be close. None the less, its a warm beach day with just an isolated storm firing up in the afternoon, mainly northwest of Boston.

Thursday looks fairly similar as highs top off in the upper 80s and any thunderstorm chance favors the interior.

Showers and storms will be more widespread Friday afternoon, isolated on Saturday and scattered Sunday afternoon. We’ll get our breaks of sun over the weekend too as highs run in the low to mid 80s.