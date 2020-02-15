Back to Mild Temperatures

7Weather- Mild highs are back! From temperatures in the single digits Saturday morning, to 40s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday starts cold in the mid 20s, but we jump into the mid and upper 30s by 10 AM. Highs reach into the mid 40s in the afternoon, and it will be partly cloudy.

The dry and mild pattern continues on Monday. Skies are mainly sunny and highs reach into the low 40s.

A low pressure system approaches the region Tuesday, giving us the chance for rain. It looks like the first rain drops, and even some flakes fall around lunch time. Warm air comes rushing in, so it will likely just be a few flakes mixed in when this system initially moves in. Showers will be on and off through Tuesday evening. Highs are hit late in the day, in the mid 40s.

If you wash your car Sunday, it will only last you a day. It’s best to wait until Wednesday. That car wash will last you at least four days.