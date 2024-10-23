All good things must come to an end. Well, maybe good things. Some of us probably thought our stretch of summer days could get packing, wanting the fall like temperatures since we are in late October after all. That said, tomorrow will still be a mild day, just not as warm as the last several. There’s a front that will move through tonight into tomorrow morning and that will ease us back into the fall like temperatures. On the back side of that front is a true October air mass that will set up shop through Saturday.

Notice the front moving through the Great Lakes this evening has a fair amount of clouds but very little for rain. That will be the same case as it slides through New England tomorrow. I can’t rule out a spot shower but it’s about a 10-20% shot. Most of us won’t see a drop of rain. And for those that do, it’ll be such a small fraction of your day. So our dry fall rolls on…

Speaking of a dry fall, it’s top ten driest for both Boston and Worcester. Aside from this tiny spot shower chance tomorrow, that’s our only chance of rain through the 7 day forecast (next Wednesday).

Thursday’s front is the first of two fronts that will move through in the next few days. Both of them starved of moisture, but both of them providing a pretty significant cool down. This past Monday, Boston set a new record of 83° for the day and (aside from the immediate coast) we spend that last two days in the upper 70s… summer like! This first front on Thursday will pull our temperatures back to typical October levels but the second will really shock the system as mid November temperatures move in for a few days.