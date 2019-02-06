Back To Reality

What a day yesterday…on so many levels! Naturally, it’s too soon to expect several days in the 60s with sunshine (late March but more likely April for that) but today wasn’t all that bad in my opinion. All sorts of morning sunshine and little to no wind. Granted, the temps were in the 30s but we’re talking February sunshine people!! …as it is beginning to gain strength (I actually had a little color from being out in the sun most of yesterday).

Now we turn our attention to a weak storm this evening and overnight. The air is certainly colder than yesterday but still not cold enough for this storm to bring any meaningful snow, rather some freezing rain and sleet (frozen rain). Storm thoughts:

* Weak, quick moving…9pm-5am

* Some ice buildup on roads, trees & powerlines

*No power disruption likely but untreated surfaces will be slick for travel (foot and vehicle)



Morning commute is likely impacted due to slick surfaces but should just be wet roads inside 128 early Thursday morning.

This is the first of two systems. Thing 2 will be fast on the heels of Thing 1 but also a milder system. Look for clouds to dominate all day Thursday with patches of midday and afternoon drizzle. As Thing 2 gets close to us, the drizzle becomes showers by Thursday evening and will last into Friday morning. A lack of cold air means just raindrops and wet roads Thursday night and into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, we’ll even see some sunshine and leftover warmth will allow temps to flirt with 50….quite windy tho so no repeat of Parade Day weather. That wind will drag a chunk of cold air into New England for the weekend….not bitter or arctic, just normal winter cold.



Oh look….a snowflake on the 7-day forecast (it must be lost or time traveling from February 2015)…..perhaps some snow in our future for the middle of next week…altho, if that storm follows the general path of its predecessors, it would mean very little (if any) snow for metro Boston. Better idea on that potential by the weekend.

~JR