7Weather- Temperatures reached into the 60s on the first day of December, but now it’s back to reality!

Wednesday starts in the 30s, and it looks like we could see some sun early. Clouds move back in mid-day, and winds pick up a bit. There will be a chilly breeze around in the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

The system that brought us rain on Monday is still in control of our weather. This time we are in the cold sector. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries throughout the day.

Thursday has a mix of clouds and sun, and it seasonable with highs between 43-49º.

The clouds are back to end the week. Friday looks mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Temperatures are near 50º.

A low pressure system that looked like it would be offshore Saturday, is now looking like it will be over us, brining in another soaking rain for the weekend. As of now, expect periods of rain on Saturday with windy conditions. Sunday could have lingering rain in the morning, and it is chilly with highs in the 30s.