Today was great wasn’t it? Temperatures ended up near 60 degrees this afternoon and the day book-ended by rain so much of the daylight hours were dry. Unfortunately that will change for tomorrow as we get a dose of reality with our temperatures.

Tomorrow will be deceiving. Our high temperature will occur at midnight. We’ll fall to about 40° by 7am and then just hang out near 40° or so through the afternoon. But it gets worse. Gusty winds will make tomorrow afternoon feel like it’s about 30° all day. That chilly air will stick around for the weekend too. The good news is the wind will back down. So even though the air temperature will drop a degree or two each day, wind chills will probably climb by two or three degrees through Sunday.

So today we were talking rain showers, except for a few of us in the higher elevations that actually woke up to patchy freezing rain. But December can certainly bring us (and will bring us) snow as well. On average, Boston measures 9″ of snow each December. But as you can see in just the past five years, we’ve been well above and well below that.

So for fun, I did a little Twitter poll yesterday on what people think will happen. Here’s the results. Time will tell!