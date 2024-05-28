All things considered, we had a pretty nice Memorial Day weekend. Even Monday, which was gray and damp at times, was still mild and we didn’t have any widespread rain. Today we were back into summer mode with sunshine and temperatures that climbed into the 80s for most of us. This will be changing over the next few days but it’s not all bad news! Behind the cold front, yes temperatures will be stepping down the next several days, but so will the humidity! We’ll trade the muggy and soupy air we had the last few days for more comfortable stuff the rest of the week.

So over the next few days watch for the temperature to step down, the humidity to step down, but unfortunately rain chances and the pollen levels will be going up.

Before you panic, tomorrow is still a very nice day! Sunshine comes back and temperature stay above average — in the upper 70s. But it will feel a lot nicer outside as we remove a lot of the humidity we had today. Rain chances will go up a little tomorrow, but just slightly, it’s about a 20% chance.

The rain chance tomorrow is a spot shower in the afternoon and evening. Most of us will stay dry, but it is possible to see a passing shower late in the day Wednesday.

The rain chances are little bit higher on Thursday as temperatures continue to step down. We’ll likely be stuck in the upper 60s Thursday, making for our one below average day of the week.

With the rain chances increasing, you might be thinking that means pollen will be falling. Unfortunately that’s not the case. While it may take a brief step back on Thursday with the rain, it’ll spike back up even higher with the sunshine returning the next several days after.

Speaking of sunshine returning after the rain, Saturday is the Best Buddies bike ride from Boston to the Cape and it looks almost picture perfect! We’ll have a ton of sunshine Saturday for the ride and comfortable temperatures to boot! Last year was 50° and rain… so this is a nice turnaround. It really is a great cause and 7News is a proud sponsor of the ride. In fact, many of us will be out riding on Saturday morning! If you’d like more information on the Best Buddies Organization, the bike ride on Saturday, or to make a donation, check out the link here! If you’re looking for something to do Saturday, come on down to the race course, pack a cooler and cheer on a bunch of riders riding for this great cause!

-Josh