Back to Reality: Cloudy and Cooler Sunday

Today felt more like summer with highs stretching into the mid to upper 70s for much of the region away from the South Coast, the Cape and Islands.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds late with lows only dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Some patchy fog could develop overnight and continue into tomorrow morning.

Clouds will be with us for our Sunday and much more seasonable temperatures with highs into the low 50s which will likely be mid-morning before temperatures dip into the upper 40s to low 50s with a chilly breeze out of the northeast.

Showers hold off until late, mainly after dinner time, moving in from the southwest and pushing northeast.

For NE MA and southern NH, the showers hold off until after sunset. So we’re not tracking a washout by any means, and rainfall will be light between a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

A few showers are possible Monday (again, not a washout), Tuesday afternoon could see a spot shower along with Wednesday morning.

We start off the week cooler with highs in the upper 40s under cloudy skies and an onshore breeze from 10 to 15 mph and that NE breeze sticks around through much of the work week, dipping those high temperatures in the low to mid 50s, which is seasonable for this time of year.