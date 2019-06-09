Back to Reality, Rain in the Forecast

We have had three back to back sunny and warm days, and now we have to go back to reality to start the week.

Monday starts with sunny skies, and then clouds start to move in around lunch time and by 3 PM, we are mostly cloudy. It will also start to feel a bit muggy. Monday will not be a washout. Most of the daylight hours will be dry and warm, with light showers moving in between 6-8 PM. On and off rain continues overnight and into Tuesday.

Showers, and possibly a few storms are likely for the Tuesday morning commute. Expect downpours through mid-day. The bulk of the rain will be out of here between 12-1 PM, and then skies gradually clear. There could be some poor drainage street flooding. Most areas will get 0.5-1″ of rain Monday night through Tuesday mid-day.