After a week with a few rounds of rain, we’re back to our dry pattern going forward. We finished last week with a three-day storm, showers Tuesday and yesterday’s soaking rain. Now that that’s all behind us, it’s another week of sunshine and (mostly) dry skies. Our only chance of precipitation over the next week is a few snow showers next Thursday. Not only is it a dry air mass, but a cold air mass, with temperatures stuck in the 30s for the weekend and all of next week.

Clouds will clear out tonight, the wind will back down and that will set up a cold night tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s. Get used to that feeling because that’s also a theme of the next week — overnight lows in the 20s and even some teens!

The weekend forecast is chilly, but not terrible! While temperatures will hang out around 40°, we’ll have plenty of sunshine and not a ton of wind, so it’s completely doable to be out and about!